Expect major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to unveil dozens of mobile phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018), which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to March 1. Some companies have already scheduled press events while many haven't, and Motorola falls in the latter group. But several reports have claimed that we might see handsets from Moto G6 series, Moto Z3 series and Moto X5 at the event.

The Lenovo-owned company is tight-lipped on its upcoming devices and hasn't scheduled an event at the MWC 2018. However, it has been reported that Motorola might announce not just one but half a dozen handsets -- Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus Moto G6 Play, Moto X5, Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play.

According to reports, Moto G6 will sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels (424 ppi density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and run Android Oreo operating system. It is also expected to feature a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels (407 ppi density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, an Android Ore OS, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper, and a 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD display with 1280x720p screen resolution (282 ppi density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, runs Android Oreo operating system, comes packed with a 2GB/3GB RAM and a 16GB/32GB storage, and house a 4,000mAh battery.

We may also see Moto X5, the successor of Moto X4, with a 5.9-inch FHD+ screen with 1080 x 2160 pixels (409 ppi density), an octa-core processor, a 4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage with microSD card slot.

The Lenovo-owned company may also announce two handsets from its Moto Z-series. It is reported that Motorola fans may see Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play at the upcoming MWC 2018 but nothing much has been leaked so far.