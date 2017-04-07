Earlier in April, Microsoft announced to roll out the much-awaited Windows 10 Creators update to PCs from April 11 onwards. But, the Redmond-based technology major refrained from revealing the name the mobile phones eligible for the new update.

Now, ZDNet has got hold of the document, which claims to have the list of Windows OS-powered smartphones expected to get the Creators Update.

As per the leaked document, Alcatel IDOL 4S, Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL, HP Elite x3, Lenovo Softbank 503LV, MCJ Madosma Q601, Microsoft Lumia 550, Microsoft Lumia 640 / 640XL, Microsoft Lumia 650, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 XL, Trinity NuAns Neo and VAIO VPB051 are most likely to receive the upcoming software.

Reacting to the report, Microsoft's Windows Mobile OS division spokesperson, without pinpointing the specific models, has informed ZDNet that some devices in the list will not receive update due to hardware limitation.

If you were to guess the entry level phones such Lumia 550, 640 series and among others, you might miss out the on the Windows Creator Update.

Microsoft is expected to announce the official list in coming days, as the mobile version of the Windows Creators Update is slated for release on April 25.

What's coming in Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update?

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update will definitely delight high-end mobile users, as it is expected to allow users to create and enjoy live game streams, and customised eSports tournaments on the multiplayer network, including Xbox Live.

The new firmware also comes with advanced 3D paint application, enhanced Edge browser and new MyPeople app which allow the users to pin their favourite contacts to the Windows task bar and easily drag and drop any document, photo or video right on top of the contact for easy sharing.

Users will also get unique notifications, called "Shoulder Taps," from the pre-selected people, and easily open and see an integrated view of emails, IMs, shared documents and more, all in one place.

The new update is also expected to bring new value-added options Continuum feature.

