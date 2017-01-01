2017 is here and with it comes planning for trips and travels in India or abroad for rest of the year. Planning trips ahead of time not only costs less but also leads to less last-minute anxiety about finding an accommodation and train or flight tickets.
This year comes with a list of long weekends and that opportunity should not be missed.
Here's a list of holidays declared by the Central government for 2017.
|26 Jan
|Tue
|Republic Day
(National Day)
|13 Mar
|Thu
|Holi
|25 Mar
|Fri
|Good Friday
|15 Apr
|Fri
|Ram Navami
(Vaishnava)
|20 Apr
|Wed
|Mahavir Jayanti
|21 May
|Sat
|Buddha Purnima
|6 Jul
|Wed
|Ramazan / Idu'l Fitr
(End of Ramadan) *
|15 Aug
|Mon
|Independence Day
|25 Aug
|Thu
|Janmashtami / Sri Krishna Jayanti
|12 Sep
|Mon
|Bakri Id / Idu'l Zuha
(Feast of Sacrifice)
|2 Oct
|Sun
|Mahatma Gandhi's
Birthday
|11 Oct
|Tue
|Durga Puja / Dussehra
(Vijaya Dashami)
|12 Oct
|Wed
|Muharram
|30 Oct
|Sun
|Diwali
(Festival of Lights)
|14 Nov
|Mon
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|13 Dec
|Tue
|Milad-un-Nabi
(Prophet's Birthday)
|25 Dec
|Sun
|Christmas Day
Here's a list of holidays for Karnataka:
1. 14-Jan-17 Saturday, Sankranthi Festival
2. 26-Jan-17 Thursday, Republic Day
3. 29-Mar-17 Wednesday, Ugadi
4. 14-Apr-17 Friday, Good Friday
5. 01-May-17 Monday, May Day
6. 26-Jun-17 Monday, Ramzan
7. 15-Aug-17 Tuesday, Independence Day
8. 25-Aug-17 Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi
9. 30-Sep-17 Saturday, Vijaya Dashami
10. 02-Oct-17 Monday, Gandhi Jayanthi
11. 18-Oct-17 Wednesday, Deepavali (Naraka Chaturdashi)
12. 01-Nov-17 Wednesday, Kannada Rajyothsava
13. 25-Dec-17 Monday, Christmas Day