2017 is here and with it comes planning for trips and travels in India or abroad for rest of the year. Planning trips ahead of time not only costs less but also leads to less last-minute anxiety about finding an accommodation and train or flight tickets.

This year comes with a list of long weekends and that opportunity should not be missed.

Here's a list of holidays declared by the Central government for 2017.

26 Jan Tue Republic Day

(National Day) 13 Mar Thu Holi 25 Mar Fri Good Friday 15 Apr Fri Ram Navami

(Vaishnava) 20 Apr Wed Mahavir Jayanti 21 May Sat Buddha Purnima 6 Jul Wed Ramazan / Idu'l Fitr

(End of Ramadan) * 15 Aug Mon Independence Day 25 Aug Thu Janmashtami / Sri Krishna Jayanti 12 Sep Mon Bakri Id / Idu'l Zuha

(Feast of Sacrifice) 2 Oct Sun Mahatma Gandhi's

Birthday 11 Oct Tue Durga Puja / Dussehra

(Vijaya Dashami) 12 Oct Wed Muharram 30 Oct Sun Diwali

(Festival of Lights) 14 Nov Mon Guru Nanak Jayanti 13 Dec Tue Milad-un-Nabi

(Prophet's Birthday) 25 Dec Sun Christmas Day

Here's a list of holidays for Karnataka:

1. 14-Jan-17 Saturday, Sankranthi Festival

2. 26-Jan-17 Thursday, Republic Day

3. 29-Mar-17 Wednesday, Ugadi

4. 14-Apr-17 Friday, Good Friday

5. 01-May-17 Monday, May Day

6. 26-Jun-17 Monday, Ramzan

7. 15-Aug-17 Tuesday, Independence Day

8. 25-Aug-17 Friday, Ganesh Chaturthi

9. 30-Sep-17 Saturday, Vijaya Dashami

10. 02-Oct-17 Monday, Gandhi Jayanthi

11. 18-Oct-17 Wednesday, Deepavali (Naraka Chaturdashi)

12. 01-Nov-17 Wednesday, Kannada Rajyothsava

13. 25-Dec-17 Monday, Christmas Day