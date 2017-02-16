Pokemon Go
Pokemon GoReuters

Pokemon Go generation 2 is finally coming later this week and there's a lot to look forward to. If you wish to be prepared well in advance, we've put together all the features that will be making their way to the game. But that's not it.

Knowledge is power and in this article we are going to give a list of all the new Pokemons and their Max CP. Put short, this article will serve as the Pokedex, of sorts.

Niantic Labs announced that it is going to add more than 80 new Pokemons in the game with its generation 2 release. So these new Pokemons are of the series #152 to $251 from Gold, Silver and Crystal. There are some really powerful ones like Typhlosion, Meganium, Feraligatr and more you can look forward to.

Check out the list of all the new Pokemons along with their Max CP.

Pokemon ID Pokemon Name MAX CP
152 Chikorita 801
153 Bayleef 1296
154 Meganium 2227
155 Cyndaquil 831
156 Quilava 1484
157 Typhlosion 2686
158 Totodile 1011
159 Croconaw 1598
160 Feraligatr 2721
161 Sentret 519
162 Furret 1667
163 Hoothoot 640
164 Noctowl 2040
165 Ledyba 663
166 Ledian 1275
167 Spinarak 685
168 Ariados 1636
169 Crobat 2466
170 Chinchou 1067
171 Lanturn 2077
172 Pichu 376
173 Cleffa 620
174 Igglybuff 512
175 Togepi 540
176 Togetic 1543
177 Natu 925
178 Xatu 1975
179 Mareep 887
180 Flaaffy 1402
181 Ampharos 2695
182 Bellossom 2108
183 Marill 420
184 Azumarill 1503
185 Sudowoodo 2065
186 Politoed 2371
187 Hoppip 508
188 Skiploom 882
189 Jumpluff 1553
190 Aipom 1188
191 Sunkern 316
192 Sunflora 2048
193 Yanma 1326
194 Wooper 596
195 Quagsire 1929
196 Espeon 3000
197 Umbreon 2052
198 Murkrow 1392
199 Slowking 2482
200 Misdreavus 1781
201 Unown 1022
202 Wobbuffet 1024
203 Girafarig 1863
204 Pineco 1045
205 Forretress 2263
206 Dunsparce 1615
207 Gligar 1758
208 Steelix 2439
209 Snubbull 1124
210 Granbull 2440
211 Qwilfish 1910
212 Scizor 2801
213 Shuckle 300
214 Heracross 2938
215 Sneasel 1868
216 Teddiursa 1184
217 Ursaring 2760
218 Slugma 750
219 Magcargo 1543
220 Swinub 663
221 Piloswine 2284
222 Corsola 1214
223 Remoraid 749
224 Octillery 2124
225 Delibird 937
226 Mantine 2032
227 Skarmory 2032
228 Houndour 1110
229 Houndoom 2529
230 Kingdra 2424
231 Phanpy 1175
232 Donphan 3022
233 Porygon2 2546
234 Stantler 1988
235 Smeargle 389
236 Tyrogue 404
237 Hitmontop 1905
238 Smoochum 1230
239 Elekid 1073
240 Magby 1178
241 Miltank 2312
242 Blissey 3219
243 Raikou 3349
244 Entei 3377
245 Suicune 2823
246 Larvitar 904
247 Pupitar 1608
248 Tyranitar 3670
249 Lugia 3598
250 Ho-Oh 4650
251 Celebi 3090
Also read