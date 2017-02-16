Pokemon Go generation 2 is finally coming later this week and there's a lot to look forward to. If you wish to be prepared well in advance, we've put together all the features that will be making their way to the game. But that's not it.

Knowledge is power and in this article we are going to give a list of all the new Pokemons and their Max CP. Put short, this article will serve as the Pokedex, of sorts.

Niantic Labs announced that it is going to add more than 80 new Pokemons in the game with its generation 2 release. So these new Pokemons are of the series #152 to $251 from Gold, Silver and Crystal. There are some really powerful ones like Typhlosion, Meganium, Feraligatr and more you can look forward to.

Check out the list of all the new Pokemons along with their Max CP.