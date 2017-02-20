After Scarlett Byrne, now Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has stripped down and posted a naked selfie on Instagram. The 53-year-old mother of two posted the selfie in celebration of Playboy magazine's return to nudity.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives star stripped down completely in a hotel room and took a mirror selfie. The photo shows her standing in front of a mirror with a desk chair and censored bars covering her assets.

Rinna initially deleted the photo, but she shared it again on the photo-sharing social media platform. She said she got scared and deleted the photo.

"It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53 -- zero fu*ks given! Congrats to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody," she wrote along with the photo.

Earlier, Byrne, who played the role of Draco Malfoy's friend Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter, took to Instagram to share her nude photo. "I'm very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, "The Feminist Mystique". A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal," she captioned the image.

Playboy magazine is back with nudity after banning it last year. Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, unveiled the latest magazine cover and said it is a reflection of how a brand can connect with generations to come.

"Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are," he said, adding, "This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come."