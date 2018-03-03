Lisa Haydon turned the festival of Holi hot by sharing some sizzling bikini pictures on Instagram.

The bold Bollywood diva sported an orange bikini and flaunted her toned body with her usual swag. Lisa's sexy bikini has been making her fans go weak in the knees.

The Queen actress has become an inspiration for many, impressing them with her tremendous physical transformation right after becoming a mother.

She is very active on Instagram, and often teases fans with her hotness. Lisa even surprised all by flaunting her baby bump in a bikini.

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 1, 2018 at 8:12am PST

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 1, 2018 at 8:14am PST

Baby it’s cold outside ❄️ A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 1, 2018 at 8:15am PST

She took very little time to get back into shape after her delivery, and coupled it with her recent blonde look. While many liked her new appearance and slim body, many believe the actress has lost too much weight.

Nonetheless, Lisa is someone who would do things her way, and trolls or any negative comments never bothered her. She grabbed the most attention for her supporting role in Kangana Ranaut starrer hit film Queen.

She was later seen in Housefull 3, and most recently in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Lisa got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, and they were blessed with a baby boy on May 17, 2017.