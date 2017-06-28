The makers of Lipstick Under My Burkha, one of the most controversial films of 2017, unveiled the trailer on Tuesday, June 27. The movie is finally set to be released in theatres on July 21, after a long battle of the filmmakers with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Konkana Sen Sharma bags Best Actress award for Lipstick Under My Burkha at NY Indian Film Fest

Starring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, the film narrates the secret lives of four small town women and their sexual fantasies. The trailer is packed with bold lines and a lot of sexual acts, and gives a glimpse of how the women rebel, explore and enjoy their desires.

Set in Bhopal, Lipstick Under My Burkha has Konkona playing an oppressed wife and mother, while Ratna is a 55-year-old widow who rediscovers her sexual desires after a romantic liaison over a phone call. Aahana essays the role of a married beautician who plans to elope with her lover while Plabita plays a college girl and aspiring pop singer who rebels against cultural barriers.

The short video also takes a dig at the censor board, which denied certification to the movie citing "explicit" and "abusive" content and for being "too lady oriented."

The ban on the film was lifted and it was granted 'A' certificate recently, after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled censor board's decision to reject the movie.

Check out the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha below:

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha received a mixed response from viewers. Many took to Twitter to express their views on the two-minute 14-second video.

Check out some Twitter reactions on the trailer of Lipstick Under My Burkha:

Ankit Sinha‏: "Looks amazing.... And definitely you cannot afford to miss this one #lipstickundermyburkha"

Poojan Satra‏: "#lipstickundermyburkha. Just saw the trailer... Hatsoff to the makers.. can't wait to see the film."

Kumar Dhiraj: "#lipstickundermyburkha Providing Education... the only way for women empowerment. This type of stuff is shit and crap just to earn money."

Vikash Gaur: "Fantastic movie showing desire of women rights"

Arun Thakur: "#lipstickundermyburkha Awesome... trailer excited For watching the movie

#inspirational"

keshav singla‏: "Nowadays women empowerment=short clothes, nudity, sexual talks etc.. #lipstickundermyburkha"

Soumyajit Chakraborty‏: "Hopes are too damn high.Eagerly waiting. #lipstickundermyburkha"