Lipstick Under My Burkha starring Konkana Sensharma and Ratna Pathak, which is set to open in theatres on Friday, July 21, has received positive reviews from Bollywood critics and celebrities.

On Tuesday, the makers had arranged a special screening of the movie for the industry people.

Lipstick Under My Burkha trailer: Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah's film receives mixed reactions on Twitter

Also starring Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, the film narrates the secret lives of four small town women and their sexual fantasies. The trailer is packed with bold lines and a lot of sexual acts, and gives a glimpse of how the women rebel, explore and enjoy their desires.

Lipstick Under My Burkha was denied certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) citing "explicit" and "abusive" content and for being "too lady oriented." It was only after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled censor board's decision to reject the movie that the ban was lifted and the film was granted 'A' certificate.

Take a look at the critics review of Lipstick Under My Burkha:

Tushar P Joshi of Bollywood Life said: "A must watch for some terrific performances by the lead cast, Lipstick Under My Burkha will hopefully bring to light some issues that need attention and start a discussion or a conversation between women who are struggling for the most basic right in life – one to be happy."

Kunal Guha of Mumbai Mirror said: "Ratna Pathak Shah delivers on her Buaji's closeted desires with decided restraint and rehearsed uncertainty and is the finest of the lot. The film explores India's twisted relationship with intercourse. Patriarchy defines it as a male need delivered by a female who can barely voice whether the act evokes pain or pleasure. And it is this voice that the film deliberates while referring to 'sapne' and how Indian women can't dare to see them."

