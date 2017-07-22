One of the most controversial movies, Lipstick Under My Burkha, has become the new victim of piracy as the full film has been leaked online and download links are being shared on social media. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles.

It has become a common practice in the industry that a day after the movie release, the film becomes available on many websites. Many illegal websites are offering free online streaming of the copy of the movie, which is apparently of poor quality.

However, links of Lipstick Under My Burkha that are shared on Twitter are of HD quality. Also, the film is available for free download online.

The practice of uploading the copy of films online became a trend after downloading of movies from the web became a punishable offence. This not only affects the box office numbers of a movie but also encourages piracy.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, on the other hand, deserves a watch in theatres. It will tell you why the censor board didn't want it to hit the screens in India.

The movie is about four women who dream and fantasise about a different world for themselves hoping that they will come true some day. The movie's story is not like any other women oriented films.

The director became a good story teller and the actors played the perfect puppets of that show. Our country needs more movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha. Read the full movie review HERE.