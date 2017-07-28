Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah's Lipstick Under My Burkha is slowly and steadily winning the race. The movie ruled the box office in the first week, giving tough competition to Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael.

The women-oriented movie crossed Rs 10 crore mark in its first week and is expected to earn big during the weekends. The box office collection of Lipstick Under My Burkha on day 7 is Rs 1.25 crore and the total is Rs 10.96 crore.

The movie is gaining popularity slowly due to strong word of mouth and is appreciated more than Munna Michael. The Tiger Shroff movie has earned Rs 1.90 crore on day 7.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted:

Lipstick Under My Burkha

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha springs a SURPRISE... The day-wise trends indicate that the film will score in Weekend 2, despite new releases...

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha benefits due to its low costs [CoP: ₹ 5 cr + P&A: ₹ 2 cr], strong word of mouth and right release strategy...

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr, Tue 1.36 cr, Wed 1.27 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 10.96 cr.

Munna Michael

#MunnaMichael witnessed growth on Sun, but went downhill on weekdays... Single screens performed better, but plexes were weak...

#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.32 cr, Sun 8.70 cr, Mon 3.25 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.15 cr, Thu 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 31.62 cr. India biz.

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial, Lipstick Under My Burkha, features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. It was supposed to be released last year but was denied certificate by the censor board. However, the movie has received positive reviews and awards at international platforms.

The movie was released in 400 screens in India, while Munna Michael had 3,000 screens, but still the former is proving a threat to the latter at the box office.