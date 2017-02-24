Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani is again in news for "unjustified" treatment to a Bollywood movie. This time it is Prakash Jha's Lipstick Under My Burkha that has been denied certification by the board on certain grounds, irking the film fraternity.

A letter issued to the makers of the movie explaining the reasons for which the movie has been denied certification has triggered outrage against the CBFC. The board said that Lipstick Under My Burkha is "lady oriented" movie and thus, it could not be issued certificate.

"The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contanious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines [sic]," said the letter.

These reasons certainly are too lame for an award-winning movie to be refused certification. Pahlaj Nihalani in his defence said the film has been denied certification under the board's guidelines and asked the makers of the movie to go to court or the tribunal for its release.

While the denial of certificate to Lipstick Under My Burkha has been garnering strong reactions from all ends, including Bollywood celebs, this is not the first time that CBFC headed by Pahlaj has been criticised for "stupid" decisions. Here are some instances from the recent past that suggest that Pahlaj Nihalani should immediately resign from the post of CBFC chief:

1) Udta Punjab row: The movie Udta Punjab, based on the issue of substance abuse in the state of Punjab, was in news after the censor board had asked the makers to make vehement cuts and changes in the film. As many as 89 cuts were suggested by the board, making the film fraternity shocked. Eventually, the makers of the movie had knocked the door of Bombay High Court and the verdict had come in favour of the film. The court ordered the release of the film with just one cut and a revised disclaimer.

2) Kissing scene in Spectre: Pahlaj Nihalani and the CBFC found Daniel Craig and Monica Belluci's kissing scene in Spectre too lengthy. While the movie was already released worldwide, the Bond film faced censor board's scissors before its release in India. Although the board did not chop off the kissing scene completely, it was shortened to half, on grounds that the liplock was too passionate and lengthy for the Indian audience. This decision was mocked.

3) Surprising treatment to Befikre: After getting the tag of "Sanskari censor board" for shortening the kissing scene in Spectre, the CBFC surprised all when Befikre was given U/A certificate with all the kissing scenes. The board even did not have problem with the scene where Ranveer Singh flaunted his bare butt. However, Nihalani defended the decision saying the kissing scenes in Befikre were shot aesthetically.

4) Haraamkhor controversy: This is another award-winning movie which was banned by the censor board, claiming that the subject of the film was too provocative. However, the makers of the movie resorted to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal and received a U/A certificate, causing another shameful moment for the CBFC.

5) Drama over Aligarh: The censor board had granted A certificate to Aligarh trailer, only because of the use of the word "homosexuality". This definitely irked the makers of the film. Later, the board decided to pass the film with some cuts. Although director Hansal Mehta was not ready to agree to accept the recommended cuts, he decided to release the film with the cuts due to time constraint.

6) Bra in Baar Baar Dekho: The CBFC became a butt of jokes again when it had recommended to cut a scene in which a "bra" was visible. Also, the board had chopped a reference to pornographic cartoon character "Savita Bhabhi".