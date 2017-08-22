Lionel Messi, alongside, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of the current generation. Football fans are lucky to have witnessed both the players, and Manchester City supporters were given huge hope when news broke that their club could meet Messi' release clause of £275 million.

One has to understand there was nothing official that emerged from the club about signing Messi. However, Pep Guardiola, Machester City manager, after their match against Everton on Monday, did talk about Messi. But, he was quite coy and chose his words carefully when talking about potential Messi move.

"I don't know (about Messi's buyout clause being activated). Someone might have if they have the money and want to spend it. It might happen," Guardiola said.

The former Barcelona boss did not even bring his present club's name into the equation, but did hint about rich clubs could activate that deal. Looking at the current position in world football, there are not many richer than Manchester City.

The other richest teams in the world include the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Realistically speaking, PSG, after attaining the services of Neymar from Barcelona, will not look at such an expensive player, and it will take some real guts for Barcelona officials to sell to Real Madrid. Manchester United have not expressed interested in Messi though no team would love to let go a chance to sign Messi.

So, the only team that has a real chance to sign Messi is Manchester City, and Guardiola is also aware of the fact that if the Argentine wants to quit Barca, they will be favourites.

Guardiola and Messi worked together for Barcelona in the past, and their partnership brought many titles for the Spanish giants as well. Guardiola will love to reunite with Messi and vice versa.

Barcelona are not having a great transfer window, losing Neymar, and the La Liga club have not found his replacement. Unless Messi puts pen on paper to the new contract, Messi will be linked to such wealthy clubs like City.