If there's one thing common between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo outside football, it is their willingness in spreading their dynasty and creating more descendants! On a more serious note, Messi is set to welcome his third child with wife Antonella Roccuzzo, possibly by the end of February 2018.

Ciro Messi, the upcoming member of the family, will find two cute brothers in Thiago and Mateo Messi.

Messi and Antonella tied the knot on June 30 last year in Rosario. Their current two children, Thiago was born in 2012, while Mateo was born in 2015. Antonella's baby bump was absolutely visible when the FC Barcelona superstar joined his family in wishing fans Happy New Year 2018 in the beginning of January.

The 30-year-old footballer made the announcement of 'Baby Ciro' this week by posting a really cute video of the child moving in the mother's womb.

Messi announces that his third son will be named Ciro. Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQL98f1U0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 6, 2018

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Desayunando con ellos ?❤️❤️ A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

❤️El hermano mayor mas dulce❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:51am PST

It remains to be seen if Messi, who is set to have three children now, is hoping on catching up with Real Madrid ace Cristiano when it comes to having a lot of kids. Cristiano already had three kids from unidentified surrogate mothers -- Cristianinho as well as twins Eva and Mateo.

The former Manchester United man became the father of a biological daughter for the first time last year when girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to Alana Martina in November 2017.