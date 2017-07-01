Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, June 30, in Rosario, which was also dubbed as the "wedding of the century" in Argentina.

The civil ceremony, which was held at a luxury hotel in Messi's hometown, lived up to its tag as celebrities from the football fraternity and other fields descended in Rosario. Watched on by over 250 guests, Messi and his wife -- dressed in contrasting colours -- stole the show on the red carpet.

Current and former teammates of the 30-year-old made sure they were in attendance at the event and blessed the Barcelona forward. Former Blaugrana striker Samuel Eto'o was among the earliest guests to grace the red carpet.

Luis Suarez, Javier Mascherano, Carles Puyol and Cesc Fabregas along with their partners were a few among the many stars, who made sure they posed for photographs. Argentina star Ezequiel Lavezzi also travelled from China, where he is playing for Hebei China Fortune, to be with the newlyweds.

Messi also expressed his love for the mother of his two sons - Thiago and Mateo -- with a kiss during the big night. Antonella was the star of the night as she looked ravishing in a mermaid-style gown that had been designed by Rosa Clara. Notably, the designer had also dressed the footballer's mother, sister and several wedding guests, according to the Mirror.

Fans, in thousands, gathered outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of their favourite football stars and few had even stationed themselves at the airport. Notably, there were more than 200 security personnel deployed at the venue and were led by a former Argentina military official.