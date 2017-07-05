The last few days have been highly significant in the life of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. He turned 30 on June 24, 2017, got married to childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30 and now, agreed to a contract extension with the La Liga giants.

Barca confirmed on Wednesday, July 5 that Messi has secured his future at the Camp Nou until 2021. Only the pen-to-paper awaits.

Marca reports that the contract has an option of extension for another year, while the player's buyout clause is set at €300m.

That little formality will be completed once the Argentine hotshot returns to the club base for the pre-season 2017 with Barcelona.

"The club is very happy with both the renewal and the commitment of Messi, the best player in history, who has played his full professional career at Barça and has led the team to an era of extraordinary success, the likes of which has never been seen in world football," mentioned the club statement.

Messi joined the club's youth setup at the age of 13 and has been turning the attention since. Till date, he has every possible trophy the Spanish league can offer. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup as well as the FIFA Club World Cup on multiple occasions with Barcelona.

Club career stats (compiled until June 30)