It's official! FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will soon become the father for a third time, the Argentine footballer's wife Antonella Roccuzzo took to Instagram to reveal the news. Speculations were rife for a couple of months now and they have finally come true.

Interesting to note that even two of the top footballers in the world are expecting at the same time. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen, too, are pregnant at the moment!

READ: Messi's intimate tattoo just above his crotch is turning attention!

Messi and Antonella tied the knot on June 30 this year in Rosario. They already had two children -- Thiago, aged four years and Mateo, just a year old.

The 'it' couple jetted off to the Caribbean Islands of Antigua and Barbuda for their honeymoon. The upcoming baby will be the first one for them, post marriage.

Also read: When Messi's sons Thiago and Mateo danced to Despacito!

Messi made headlines all over the world last week after guiding the Argentina national team to seal berth at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The sensational forward scored a memorable hat-trick to pull his national team out of the jaws of danger (of not qualifying for the tournament).

He however failed to score in the La Liga this weekend as Barcelona took on Atletico Madrid. The match finished 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Antonella's Instagram post:

Familia de 5❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed?????? A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:02am PDT