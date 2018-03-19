Barcelona star Lionel Messi has conceded that upcoming 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia might be his last shot at history with the Argentina national team.

Messi had announced his international retirement in 2016 following Argentina's defeat to Chile in the Copa America final in New Jersey. However, upon the insistence of the football fans and president of the South American nation — Mauricio Macri, he reversed his decision within months of making the announcement that shook the football fraternity.

The 30-year-old played a key role in Argentina's World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign as he rescued the La Albiceleste, who were in danger of missing out on a Russia berth.

Notably, Messi scored a hat-trick in their final qualifying match against Ecuador in October 2017 to help the team finish inside the top-four qualifying spots in the South American standings.

"We depend on the results, unfortunately. We feel that if we are not champions ... we will not have another," Messi said during an Argentine television program "La Cornisa", as quoted by goal.com.

I cried many times after 'tough blows': Messi

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also insisted that he has been dreaming about lifting the cup in Russia. At the same time, he also shed light on the pressure he and his teammates have been facing ahead of big tournaments over the years.

Messi has often faced flak for not being able to replicate his title-winning performances at Barcelona with the Argentina national team.

Notably, the South American giants lost the final of 2014 Fifa World Cup to Germany in the stoppage time and stumbled at the final hurdles in the 2014 and 2016 editions of Copa America.

"I cried many times because of games like these, for lost finals, for what they mean and for not being able to achieve the dream of a country," Messi said.

"They [the three finals] were tough blows. It seems like having reached three finals doesn't help us at all.

"I imagine being able to be in that game, to win it, to be able to raise the cup. It's the dream I have always had and every time a World Cup comes it gets even stronger."

Messi in good form ahead of upcoming friendlies

Argentina will be hosting Italy in a friendly on March 23 after which they will travel to Madrid to take on Spain on March 28.

Jorge Sampaoli's men will start their World Cup campaign in Moscow against Iceland on June 16. They have been drawn in Group D, which also has Croatia and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Messi has been in fine form this season, netting 37 goals, which includes 25 goals in the ongoing La Liga season. He had scored three goals over two legs in Barcelona's 4-1 (on aggregate) win over Chelsea in the Champions League 2017/18 Round of 16 ties.