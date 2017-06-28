What's like attending a marriage ceremony without sumptuous food? Boring, to be honest. It's for the thing on the plate that most attend marriage ceremonies, while some even gatecrash weddings, thanks to just the aroma!

One of the greatest footballers of this generation, Lionel Messi, is getting married to childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in a grand affair at a city centre casino hotel in Rosario, Argentina, on June 30.

A star-studded guest list -- mostly players and staff of FC Barcelona -- are invited for the grand occasion. Reportedly, former Barca manager Luis Enrique was not even sent an invite to the wedding of Messi and Antonella, while midfielder Andres Iniesta has politely declined attending it.

The casino-hotel in Rosario, Sante Fe, where the marriage will be taking place, does absolutely look like a paradise. The complex contains an indoor and outdoor pool, spa, bars, restaurants and obviously, a casino.

No doubt the picturesque venue is mesmerising as anything, but the real pleasure lies on the food menu of the D-Day.

The confidential document has been leaked just days ahead of the grand occasion, and we can't tell you how mouthwatering this looks! From steaks to pasta and sushis and salads.