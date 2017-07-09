Lionel Messi, after his marriage to childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo, has gone to Caribbean for the honeymoon. Honeymoons are strictly private affairs. However, his Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez made a surprise visit to the couple in the Caribbean.

Visita sorpresa a @luissuarez9 @sofibalbi #thiaguimatubenjadelfi @antoroccuzzo88 ?? A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Suarez came with his family to visit Messi and it turned out to be a happy little reunion. Both stars shared pictures on Instagram as well.

The players seem to be enjoying their break. The duo will have to start practising soon for the upcoming season starting in August.

Messi seems to be bagging headlines of late for a lot of off-field reasons.

First, it was his marriage on June 30, attended by a host of former and present football players Barcelona as well. The marriage was dubbed as the marriage of the century in Argentina.

Messi donated the leftovers from his marriage to a food bank.