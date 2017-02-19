The 90s' kids are in for a treat as Disney announces the cast of The Lion King live action remake. Actor-filmmaker Jon Fevreau announced that Donald Glover will play the character of Simba whereas Earl Jones will reprise the role of the villain, Mufasa.

Glover, who also goes by his stage name Childish Gambino, has witnessed a rise in popularity following his acting and singing stints. The actor stars in his own TV series called Atlanta. The 33-year-old is also on board of the upcoming Han Solo movie.

The two roles were revealed by Fevreau on Twitter recently and the announcement has got fans going crazy ever since.

@FrshBakedDisney I feel like our gif war is just getting started now that we have this to look forward to pic.twitter.com/Pz3EtqntyV — Nitnat (@AH_Nitnat) February 18, 2017

@AH_Nitnat I JUST saw this tweet before I saw your mention. Gambino is making moves. pic.twitter.com/OAac1O84JS — Fresh Baked n Stuff (@FrshBakedDisney) February 18, 2017

@Jon_Favreau CHILDISH GAMBINO version of "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" must happen now. — John Maffeo (@MaffManJones) February 18, 2017

Fevreau has a lot at stake. After directing the live action remake of The Jungle Book with perfection, fans have pinned high hopes from the Lion King director. The Jungle Book was one of the most successful movies of last year and it was loved by children and elder alike.

So who are the other stars that are casted in the remake? While Fevreau is yet to announce names, fans have already started making their requests to the Disney director. Have a look:

#LionKing live action remake has gotten James Earl Jones back as Mufasa❣️Now I hope they also bring back Jeremy Irons as Scar. #Disney — Adriana Sanchez (@AdriLSanchez) February 18, 2017

@Jon_Favreau my buddy from TX always said we could chill one day! Said you were really cool ?. Get Ms Phylicia Rashad as Sarabi ? — Batwing4Eva (@MRRMXH) February 18, 2017

The Lion King's remake joins the list of many popular live-action remakes by Disney films. This year, Disney is gearing to release Beauty and The Beast starring Emma Watson as Belle. Before this, the production house has successfully recreated live action remakes of iconic movies including: Cinderella and Maleficent, which were hugely successful at the box office.