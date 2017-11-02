The internet is floored by the decision taken by Disney. The production house recently announced the full cast and the release date of The Lion King live-action remake movie.

While the studio had earlier confirmed that Donald Glover will be the lead in the project, there were rumours that Beyonce could be on board as well. While Childish Gambino will don the hat of Simba, Beyonce will be the voice behind Nala.

BEYONCÉ IS PLAYING NALA I CAN'T — siobhan (@buttercreamphil) November 1, 2017

black people on their way to see the lion king in 2019 pic.twitter.com/64eWpaRr0W — asia (@asiasilvis) November 1, 2017

? BEYONCÉ IS OFFICIALLY IN THE LION KING. BEYONCÉ WILL GET AN OSCAR. LADIES, THIS IS NOT A DRILL! ?pic.twitter.com/PJ6OD2PR6Z — shook. (@chrstvphr) November 1, 2017

Although this is good news for the songstress's fans, the internet is rejoicing over the fact that the ensemble features more black American actors. As announced earlier, James Earl Jones will reprise the role of the daunting Mufasa in the remake, it has now been confirmed that 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor will play Scar and Alfre Woodard will voice Sarabi.

The studio also shares that late night TV show host John Oliver will voice Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena are the other few cast members.

Excited fans shared their reactions on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Commenting on the cast announcement picture shared by Beyonce on Facebook, a fan wrote: "This and Black Panther are going to be this decade's most important movies for young black kids, I love it."

"Representation is so important, particularly for young black children to know we are not defined by our past and our opportunities are limitless. Shook at this cast and all these bold, talented and successful brown faces!!!!" wrote another.

Jon Favreau, who was behind the successful live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book, is set to direct. Hans Zimmer is reportedly on board to produce the music for the remake. The Lion King is slated to release on July 19, 2019.