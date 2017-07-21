The lead singer of the alternative rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, committed suicide at the age of 41 by hanging himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The much-celebrated singer was suffering from depression.

Here are 7 lesser known facts about Chester Bennington:

Bennington was sexually abused when he was just 7 and has contemplated suicide many times in the past. "If I think back to when I was really young, to when I was being molested, to when all these horrible things were going on around me, I shudder," he revealed in an interview, as reported by people.com.

Chester was born on March 20, 1976. His mother was a nurse and his father worked as a police detective dealing with cases of child sex abuse. He was an alcohol and drug addict. He took to drugs after his parents got divorced. In an interview with Noisecreep, the Linkin Park frontman revealed: "Crawling" was about "feeling like I had no control over myself in terms of drugs and alcohol. That feeling, being able to write about it, sing about it—those words sold millions of records, I won a Grammy, I made a lot of money." Bennington was "knocked around" like a rag doll at school because he looked different and was skinny, he said in an interview.

Happy Father's Day to the man of my dreams❤️ You are the best Daddy ever!! @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/R96A6uGSam — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) June 18, 2017

4. Chester is survived by his wife Talinda, his ex-wife Samantha Olit and six children. After his first divorce, Chester stated: "My divorce was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me in my life. Everything I had worked so hard for was gone after we were through. Everything! I was wiped out and it was tough on my ego to let go of all of that," he said, "I went from living in a huge house to a tiny apartment in Santa Monica. I was so drained and bitter during that time," as quoted by heavy.com.

5. Singer Chris Cornell from the band Soundgarden was a close friend of Chester who had committed suicide earlier this year. Chester had written a touching letter after the demise of his close pal. Coincidentally, June 20-- the day Chris Cornell died-- would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

6. Chester had played a cameo role in the action movies Crank and Crank: High voltage. Check it out:

7. Bennington has been ranked in the Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists by Hit Parader. Chester's favourite song was Breaking the Habit and his least favourite Linkin Park song was One Step Closer.