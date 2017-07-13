Supermodel Bella Hadid will certainly help you beat your weekday woes with her Instagram post. The 20-year-old is currently enjoying her Europe tourt with her best pal Kendall Jenner. But she did not forget to keep her fans posted.

Also read: Kendall Jenner flashes assets under a wet sheer dress while Bella Hadid sports a thong bikini [PHOTOS]

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a racy picture as she stripped down to a white-coloured lacy lingerie. She captioned it, "Paradise Happy BB." While showing off her ample assets, the youngest Hadid sister kept her arms up over her head. The picture quickly racked up 757k likes in less than 24 hours.

Her fans could not resist themselves from commenting on the gorgeous photo, as one of them commented, "One way to cool that smokin hot body off."

Another one wrote, "Your body is like a paradise," while a third follower commented, "Beautiful and gorgeous and stunning @bellahadid."

Paradise Happy BB?? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Victoria's Secret model continued to show off her model figure in an array of sizzling photos. She accentuated her curvaceous figure in a gingham crop top and a pair of baggy ripped jeans.

? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Post-Swim? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

It seems like Kendall Jenner is having her best summer with Gigi Hadid's little sister. From hitting the runway of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris to celebrating LGBT Pride in London, the two model pals are now enjoying their summer break in Greece. On Monday, the duo was seen spending quality time on a speedboat in Mykonos.