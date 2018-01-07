This New Year, it looks like celebrities have taken a resolution to turn up the heat further. From posing in a bikini to stripping down nude, the models, actresses and singers have set Instagram on fire and it has just been a week since 2018 began.

Giving their million followers an eyeful, stars are flaunting their curvy assets. Taking the lead this week were Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga. The two singers stunned fans when they sharing hot photos while sporting swimwear.

Gaga made her followers go gaga when she posed in a pair of white things and showed off her tattoos flaunting her curvy body.

On the other hand, Demi shared jaw-dropping images from her recent photoshoot where she is seen flashing ample skin. Donning numerous bikinis, Lovato got her fans thirsty when she shared cleavage-flaunting pictures.

One of the most successful models of 2017, Bella Hadid also got tongues wagging when she donned a latex suit to kick-start a shoe campaign. In the picture, Bella looks like a sexy Charlie's Angel waiting for her mission.

Hadid's Victoria's Secret companion Alessandra Ambrosio has also been actively sharing some breathe-taking bikini-clad pictures from her holiday. Posing with her children, the model flaunts her toned booty in hues of orange, greys and reds.

The holiday-family time also took over Britney Spears over the week. The Womanizer hit-maker shared photos donning a spunky pair of yellow bikini when she hit the beach with her two sons.

Ashley Graham also made heads turn when she sported a sexy lacy pair of grey lingerie in her recent Instagram post. The plus-size model oozed confidence when she was teasing the camera with her sultry look.

But the highlight of this week was Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star took the internet by a storm recently when she posted a picture posing topless.

Showing off her voluminous assets for the camera, the reality star covered her modesty with her hands while flashing skin for the camera. Wearing just a pair of white pair of bikini bottoms, Kim K redefined sexy through the photo.