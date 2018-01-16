Now this is one karaoke performance we'd watch on the loop!

Ashley Graham has rocked Instagram like no other. The plus-size model uses the platform to not only stay connected with her fans and spread body positivity but also to let fans know she is as goofy as anyone we'd know in real life.

She proved it yet again when she shared a video singing one of Shania Twain's hit numbers. Holding on to a yellow head microphone, the 30-year-old was seen singing "That Don't Impress Me Much."

The video looks like it was shot during her Everyday Sexy Essentials Lingerie Collection photo shoot. Donning lilac lingerie, Graham gives fans an eyeful during her performance. The video was made using a popular star filter that perfectly matched her personality.

In the short clip, Graham is seen sporting a wet hair-do while her expressions garner most of the attention. Like fans did not enjoy her performance enough, the video became furthermore relatable when Graham forgot the lines to the song and yet went on to perform confidently.

Fans took to the comments section to praise her and her performance. "The fact you messed at the end makes it 100% me," read a comment. "Lmao love it! Especially the part where u forget the words lmao," said another.

"Your expression," pointed out another. "You inspire me to be crazy, goffy and confident," complimented a follower. "Thank you so much I love that you are not afraid to, show what your all about, my superhero," added another.

Many also requested Graham to share more such videos. "[Ashley] should do more videos like this," said an Instagram user.

Here's Shania Twain'e version:

While this comes from behind the scenes of the photo shoot, Graham posed in a variety of bras, panties and negligees for the brand.

The diva has been associated with Everyday Sexy Essentials Lingerie — a brand that caters to lingerie for plus-size ladies — since 2013 and recently featured in the advertisement for their new limited-edition Spring 2018 Sexy Essentials line, Daily Mail reports.