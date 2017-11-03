It was Ashley Graham's night at the Harper's Bazaar Awards that recently took place. The plus-size model drew all eyes towards her for two reasons.

First of all, the 30-year-old diva's choice of outfit grabbed eyeballs at the party and online. The model sported a black sheer outfit revealing her curvy figure. Covering her modesty with bold black lingerie, Graham showed off her toned body for the cameras.

The outfit, embellished with dazzling beads, highlighted her hourglass figure, and the dangling diamond earrings complimented her outfit perfectly.

There was another reason Graham stole paparazzi attention. Graham was honoured as the Model of the Year at the Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards' night. Oozing confidence, the star proudly flaunted her award after the ceremony.

Graham joined Victoria Beckham and Kate Winslet among many others to have been honoured (under different categories) as the women of 2017.

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham won the British Brand of the Year Award, whereas the Titanic star was named British Actress of the Year.

Featuring in the December issue of Harper's Bazaar, Winslet addresses body image problems and how curves are celebrated.

"We have celebrated curves more in the last five years. But I do worry about the extra pressure to be 'perfect' on girls growing up now. I'm obsessed about the misuse and potential perils of social media for our younger generation," she has said.

The ceremony was attended by other talented stars as well.

Charlotte Rampling, Adwoa Aboah, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Carey Mulligan, Molly Goddard and Jodie Foster were also honoured on the occasion.

Here's the list of winners of the Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards: