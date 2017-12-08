Ashley Graham is confident about her voluptuous body and she never misses an opportunity to remind people that! The diva recently took the internet by storm when she posted a few photos of her Vogue Italia photoshoot giving fans an eyeful.

The 30-year-old plus size model wore nothing but lingerie for the hot photoshoot. Teasing fans with her curvy body, Graham shared a few photos on her Instagram handle and praised the fashion magazine for not re-touching her physique.

In the photos, Graham was seen switching between a gorgeous cheetah-print one-piece designed by Dolce & Gabbana, a black silky one piece and a stunning black two-piece that highlighted her booty in one of the pictures.

The photoshoot oozed of sex appeal as Graham sported bold dramatic cat eye, thanks to make-up artist Diane Kendal, and let her tresses tie up into a messy up-do in most of the pictures.

Sharing the pictures online, Graham wrote: "When they don't retouch you," adding, "thank you to this amazing team!!" The shoot was done as part of the magazine's #TheCelebrationIssue.

Photographer Nathaniel Goldberg was behind the lenses shooting the hot Graham. Revealing the sensual pictures, the magazine writes:

"Ashley pushes #bodypositivism to another level. It's not just about acceptance: it's about loving who you are and being loved, feeling so comfortable with yourself that you skillfully conduct the sophisticated game of attraction, going beyond convention, sizes, categories, and measurements imposed by modern society. The rules of this game are self-esteem, confidence and imagination. It's not just acceptance, but a form of love for yourself, which is most important."

These amazing pictures come days after Graham dropped her empowering LOVE advent video. The NSFW video sees Graham puts forward her fierce side as she is seen confidently showing off her assets.

The video ends with Graham's message: "Shooting the advent calendar is a true expression of self-love. We are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world."