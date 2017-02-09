It's been more than 8 months since Huawei released the Marshmallow update to the popular mid-range phone Honor 5X and there is no word on whether the company has any plans of upgrading the device to the latest Android Nougat.

Huawei has initiated Android Nougat testing on Honor 5X successor, Honor 6X. So, even if Huawei intends to release the Nougat update to Honor 5X, it is likely take at least three or four months to deploy the update to the public.

If patience is not you strongest suit, Honor 5X owners can try installing the LineageOS custom ROM. It is developed by former members of CyanogenMod community.

In not only brings Nougat features, LineageOS offers CyanogenMod-inspired wallpapers, themes, performance tweaks, extend battery life and numerous more value-added features to enhance user-experience.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM):

This new LineageOS [official] CM 14.1 Android 7.1 Nougat firmware has to be installed on the Huawei Honor 5X aka Kiwi model only; if tried on other devices, it might get bricked [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps.

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward for custom ROM installation

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure to install USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (Xiaomi Redmi 3/Prime with Snapdragon 616 CPU) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure the device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance for smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

If you face force close, go to Settings >> Setupwizard >> Give permission

Though installing custom ROM improve the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and they will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation guide of LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM on Huawei Honor 5X via TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project)-

Step 1: Download LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps in to your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect Huawei Honor 5X to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Nougat ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM for Huawei Honor 5X : HERE

Google Apps: HERE

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]