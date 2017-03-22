"I'm back b***es."

That's exactly how Lindsay Lohan will invade your living room. The singer-cum-actress thrive on controversies.

However, LiLo is in the news again as she is all set to return to TV with a social media reality series, The Anti-Social Network. In the the teaser, she is seen saying. "I've decided I'm going to hijack your social media — your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter, all of it — for 24 hours."

Lohan will be taking control of the contestants' social media account for 24 hours, challenging them to do embarrassing tasks for prizes.

In the meantime, let's look back at five major LiLo controversies that made headlines.

The wild night with Charlie Sheen

Actor Charlie Sheen recently revealed that he had a wild night with Lindsay Lohan back in 2013 after she made a cameo appearance on his show Anger Management. Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O show, The Two and a Half Men actor said, "She must have had a big night one time."

The Mean Girls actress headed back to Charlie's home that night where she tucked him into the bed and said: "Sleep well, sweet prince." The actor also added he does not remember who outdrank who that night.

Did she convert to Islam?

Amidst everything, there was a rumour that Lindsay Lohan has converted into a Muslim. She opened up about studying Quran and Islam. Lilo said she is open to learning anything and told The Sun that there is more to the text than what many people have been led to believe.

"America has portrayed holding a Koran in such a different way to what it actually is. I'm not done reading it. Do you know how long that would take? It takes so long,"

The rehabilitation gigs

According to TMZ, in 2010, Lindsay checked into a rehab-violating her probation- in southern California for taking drugs. Lohan had entered a drug rehab program for the first time in January 2007.

The one-month jail term

LiLo was sentenced to 15-hour jail and $300,000 bail amount on drunk-driving charges in 2010.

Stint with rape-accused adult star

Lindsay co-starred in 2013 movie The Canyons with a porn film star James Deen. The adult movie star (real name Bryan Sevilla) was accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend named Stoya, who is also an adult film actress.