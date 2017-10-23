Last week, former child star and Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan jumped to the defence of Harvey Weinstein, expressing in a series of strange Instagram videos how sad she was about the producer's tough times. She had also urged Georgina Chapman to be at her husband's side.

While she had received a lot of backlash for it and later issued a semi-apology, Lindsay took to her Instagram once again to defend her words, claiming she is pro-women empowerment.

The Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke out almost 20 days ago and ever since, over 40 women – including A-listers from Hollywood – have come forward to share their harrowing experience with the movie mogul. Probably this is why Lindsay's words defending the tainted producer seemed so bizarre to many.

Via Instagram stories, Lindsay had shared, "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on." She also went on to add, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So, stand up."

The backlash was prompt and spontaneous and came from even Rose McGowan who had come forward with rape allegations against Weinstein. Rose had requested her followers to "go easy" on the actress," because "being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can't comprehend."

And now Lindsay is finally speaking up from the point of view of an abuse victim and questioning where people's support for her was, when not so long ago she had suffered abuse from her then fiancé Egor Tarabasov.

In an Instagram post alongside a snap of the 31-year-old actress from her movie The Parent Trap, Lindsay wrote, "Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment." She spoke about how "not one person stood up" when she had opened up about her allegations in 2016.

Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment #strongwoman #BESTRONG #karma will always takes its toll ???❤️ #womensrights

"BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning," she went on. "I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always take its toll #womensrights."

The incident referred to is her very public fight with her ex-fiance, which was even caught on tape. Egor had also previously denied that he had abused the actress. "I would like to state that all accusations made, and about to be made, by Lindsay against me are not true," Tarabasov had said to E!

Here's a clip of the then 22-year-old Tarabasov assaulting Lohan:

As for Weinstein, he is still continuing to deny all the allegations made against him through statements from his representative. The spokesperson had told People magazine that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Also recently, he addressed a particular claim that came from Lupita Nyong'o, the only black actress to have accused him of sexual misconduct, which prompted people to slam him for pulling a racist move.