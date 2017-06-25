Actress-model Lily Collins, who plays the role of a woman who is battling with eating disorder in Netflix's To The Bone, never thought she would appear on the cover of Shape magazine. The 28-year-old actress stripped down to the bare minimum for the shoot.

In the July issue of the magazine, the actress opened up about her long time battle against eating disorder. "My perspective on other people's view of me was based on this disorder being a secret," she said. "Having suffered from an eating disorder doesn't define me. I'm not ashamed of my past. My body is the shape it is because it holds my heart."

Legendary musician Phil Collins' daughter Lily never dreamed she would be posing in a bikini on the cover of Shape as she said, "It's a complete 180 for me. It's a magazine about what it means to be healthy."

The To The Bone star also shared her diet regimen with the magazine. "I love chicken, fish, and vegetables and grains like quinoa, but I don't eat red meat.

"I'm very farm-to-table; growing up in the English countryside, it was a way of life, not a trend. I also treat myself to the occasional dessert when I'm out with friends," she said.

Soaking up the sun and baring it all. So happy to shed my skin and share my story with you all... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Who knew I had a little Blue Crush in me. Thanks @Shape for letting me channel my inner surfer girl... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

She is curently working out regularly. She further added, "I've been training privately with a trainer there, and we do isometrics and ballet moves. It's not CrossFit, but it keeps me on my toes. To be honest, I try to be active in some way every day."

Collins never shied away from talking about her past eating disorder. "...but I also knew this was something I needed to do to move forward as a human and an actress. I needed to let go.

I'm beyond honored to finally share the trailer for #ToTheBone, my most personal project to date. Thank you @MartiNoxon and the entire cast and crew for trusting me every step of the of way. I can't believe it comes out in less than a month. Here's just the first taste of what I hope will be an important conversation starter among us all... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

"I've always strived to start conversations about taboo subjects with young women. Sharing my story in Unfiltered happened to coincide—not strategically!"

Collins, Keanu Reeves starrer To The Bone will arrive on Netflix US on July 14, 2017.