Liliane Bettencourt, the LOreal heiress and worlds richest woman, has died at age 94. In a statement, her daughter Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers announced that her mother left peacefully. Liliane Bettencourt was the 14th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $39.5bn.
Liliane Bettencourt dies: The worlds richest woman passes away
Liliane Bettencourt, the LOreal heiress and worlds richest woman, has died at age 94. In a statement, her daughter Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers announced that her mother left peacefully. Liliane Bettencourt was the 14th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $39.5bn.
- September 22, 2017 09:44 IST
-