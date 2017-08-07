After the blockbuster hit Angamaly Diaries, Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to impress the audience with his next directorial venture. The filmmaker has announced the title of the upcoming project while revealing its interesting first-look poster online.

Also check: Lijo Jose, Chemban Vinod, Antony Varghese join hands again

"Started the work of new movie. A small movie that I like a lot," Lijo wrote on social media. The movie, starring Kerala State Film Award winner Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in main roles, has been titled Ee. Ma. Oue (acronym of Eesho Maryam Ouseph). The poster features a sea shore in Kochi and a huge coffin.

The satirical movie narrates the interesting incidents that happen in a sea side village in Kochi.

Read more: Mammootty to associate with Lijo Jose

As of now, Lijo has helmed five projects -- Nayakan, City of God, Amen, Double Barrel and Angamaly Diaries -- and Ee. Ma. Oue is also expected to be an experimental movie.

Check: Angamaly Diaries celebs review

Writer PF Mathews has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie, while Shyju Khalid, who won many accolades for his camera work in Fahadh Faasil's hit movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram handles the cinematography of the Lijo directorial. Music composer Prashant Pillai and editor Deepu Joseph are the other crew.

Check out the first-look poster of Ee. Ma. Oue movie here: