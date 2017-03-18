In his latest live Facebook video, director Lijo Jose Pellissery has alleged that a few Kerala Police misbehaved with the actors of Angamaly Diaries in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. The incident took place when the team of Angamaly Diaries was in the town for the promotional activities of the realistic entertainer.

"Our vehicle was unexpectedly stopped by police, while the team was in Muvattupuza for promotion. The officers behaved badly with them. The ones, who are supposed to protect us, are doing such things, and we have been hearing similar incidents on a daily basis," Pellissery said.

Tito Wilson, who played the role U Clamp Rajan in Angamaly Diaries, also wrote about the incident on his Facebook page. "Artist is not a criminal. They are acting the roles. Why the police behaving like this [sic]," he wrote.

Angamaly Diaries, which stars as many as 86 newcomers, has opened to fabulous response from the audience. The movie, bankrolled by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday FIlm House, has garnered positive reviews from almost all the celebrities of the Mollywood industry, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, and many others

Watch the video of Lijo Jose Pellissery here: