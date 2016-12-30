Lightsaber vigils held for Carrie Fisher across the US

  • December 30, 2016 14:33 IST
    By Storyful
Lightsaber vigils held for Carrie Fisher across the US Close
Embed
Star Wars fans gathered across the US on 28 December in honour of Carrie Fisher and held lightsabers up. Fisher played Princess Leia in the extremely successful franchise. She died on 27 December aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular