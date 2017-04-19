Keeping his faith on content-backed subjects, Pawan Kumar, who inspired the new-wave movement in Sandalwood with Lucia, is now back as a producer with Ondu Motteya Kathe. This is a film made by newcomers with Raj B Shetty playing the lead role besides writing and directing the Kannada flick.

The trailer of Ondu Motteya Kathe has been released and met with positive reviews. The clip introduces the viewers to the main character Janardhan, a Mangaluru-based Kannada lecturer in the film. The clip revolves around his role and showcases his simple life while highlighting some interesting moments in the flick.

The video reveals that it tells the story of a bald man, who has become a butt of joke in his public life. It displays his love for Kannada language at the same time gives glimpse of his difficulties in finding a suitable life partner. Yet, the boy leaves a happy life as he dreams of finding the most beautiful girl in the world.

The trailer of Ondu Motteya Kathe captures the essence of the film in 2.10-minute clip and leaves the audience in a buoyant mood. In short, the clip lightens up the mood with this promotional material. The acting and Midhun Mukundan's music direction are the other highlights.

Overall, the video also shows the signs of becoming yet another feather in Pawan Kumar's cap.

Ondu Motteya Kathe will be premiered in New York Indian Film Festival on May 6.