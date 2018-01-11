Life Style

marijuana, sex,

The hottest new beauty trend: Cannabis!

Luxury and high end brands have indulged in introducing products with the secret element being cannabis – specifically, extracts of the cannabis sativa plant – claiming they are full of anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and skin-healing potential. Jan 8, 2018
Prev 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Next
IBTimes TV
MOST POPULAR