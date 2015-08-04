Life Style
Netizens React to Trend of Dogs Getting Plastic Surgery in South Korea [PHOTOS]
Friendship Day Special: Listen to These Popular Songs With Your Friends [VIDEOS]
Friendship Day Special: Top 10 Common Dialogues Friends Share in India
Netflix August 2015: 'Once Upon a Time', 'Revenge', 'The Hurt Locker', 'Doctor Who' and Other Releases on Instant Streaming
Happy Friendship Day 2015: Top Quotes from Famous Personalities to Share with Close Friends
Happy National Girlfriends Day 2015: Best Messages, Greetings Women Can Share with Each Other
Amazon August 2015: 'Homeland', 'House of Cards', 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and Other TV Shows and Movies to Stream, Purchase
Rachelle Friedman Chapman aka 'The Paralysed Bride' Poses Like Lingerie Model to Glamourise Disability [PHOTOS]
Mark Zuckerberg-Priscilla Expecting a Baby; Facebook's Co-Founder Opens up about Wife's Miscarriages
Friendship Day Special: Aishwarya Rai-Preity Zinta, SRK-Kajol-KJo and Other Top 10 Best Friends in Bollywood
Hulu August 2015: 'CSI', 'Difficult People', 'Doctor Who', 'Switched at Birth' and other Shows and Movies Available to Stream
HBO Now Releases August 2015: 'Birdman', 'The Theory of Everything', 'True Detective', Other Shows and Movies
Toronto International Film Festival First List Announced: Where to Buy Tickets; Get Full Film Line-up, Event Details
Tomorrowland 2015 Live Streaming: Where to Tune, Watch Performances of 3-Day Music Festival [VIDEO]
