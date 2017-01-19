Life Style
The hotel industry is in need of skilled resources, and the number of jobs will rise: Gaurav Singh, GM, Courtyard by Marriott
Every musician should be a storyteller: Raghu Dixit
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017: Here are best Moto offers and deals for you
Erich Segal death anniversary: From Love Story to The Class, here are quotes that made author's work timeless
UK PM Theresa May to feature on Vogue US cover: Here are her classic style statements
Writer's Café: A perfect place to sit with your favourite book and enjoy a cup of hot coffee on a rainy day
Sidharth Malhotra birthday: Top 5 hot photos of Kapoor and Sons actor
Filmfare Awards 2017 best-dressed celebs: Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and others [PHOTOS]
Filmfare Awards 2017: Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other worst-dressed celebs [PHOTOS]
Makar Sankranti 2017: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones
Jeff Bezos owns Washington DC's largest home: Cool facts about the mansion that will make your jaws drop
Casual dining restaurants will define 2017; it's what millennials want, say restaurateurs
Makar Sankranti 2017: From Shah Rukh's Udi Udi Jaye to Salman's Dheel De, songs to celebrate kite flying festival [VIDEOS]
Lohri 2017: From comfortable palazzos to classy high-low kurtis, here are a few outfits women can wear on Lohri
