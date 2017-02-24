Life Style
Maha Shivaratri 2017: Date, legend and five foods you are allowed to eat while fasting [VIDEOS]
WWE: Nikki Bella reveals way more of herself than we can ever imagine! [Video]
SI Swimsuit 2017: Serena Williams, Eugenie Bouchard bare all; Simone Biles sheds her cute image
Ashley Graham flaunts her curves; 5 plus-size models who promote a healthy body image
Russian billionaire's seized super yacht released: Here are a few of the world's most expensive yachts
Michelin Guide gives star to wrong restaurant: Le Bouche à Oreille restaurant in France has a laugh
IIT-Roorkee students' remake of Ed Sheeran's latest hit track breaks the internet; here are 3 other videos of IIT-ians that went viral [VIDEOS]
Love trumps hate in Iraq: Baghdad paints the town red on Valentine's Day despite teddy-beheading by ISIS
Valentine's Day 2017: Top 25 love quotes and inspirational sayings you can share with your loved ones
Ultimate smart home you can set up for Valentine's Day 2017: Smart lighting, music, thermostat and others
Valentine's Day 2017: The world's most exclusive date ideas to celebrate this day of love [PHOTOS]
Valentine's Day 2017: Creative DIY home decor ideas to impress your partner [PHOTOS+ VIDEOS]
Valentine's Day 2017: Unique recipes you can make at home for your loved ones
Valentine's Day 2017: Sidharth-Alia, Shahid-Kareena and other on-screen Bollywood couples we want to see back together
