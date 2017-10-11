Life Style
Beauty hacks that every working women should know
Super dads: Britain's top sperm donor fathers 34 children; but a Facebook donor claims 800 kids!
Pickle Rick, Wonder Woman, Pennywise and more – Here are some whacky Halloween 2017 costume ideas [PHOTOS]
Having too many cups of tea can cause cancer too! Yes, you heard it right.
What is Pioppi diet? Learn how to live longer with this unique lifestyle from southern Italy
Play
Princess Charlotte's dresses are becoming popular on websites with "Princess Charlotte Dress" search every hour.
Oct 9, 2017
Princess Charlotte is the new fashionista, royal kid beats Kate Middleton as favourite trend-setter
Stop baldness naturally: Here are 7 things that can do wonders to your hair
Eat what you want, pay what you feel: 7 eateries around world where they won't ask you money
Anti-aging potions: 7 drinks you should have to fight signs of premature aging
Karwa Chauth 2017: Wishes, messages and SMS to send your beloved ones
From removing acne to soothing burns: 7 surprising things onions can do
Weight loss goals: Say hello to healthy life with these 7 high protein, low-carb foods
Guide to sensitive skin: 7 things you should never do if you want to keep your skin clear
From soaking eyes in boric acid to separating lashes with safety pin: Bizarre beauty tricks of old Hollywood divas
