Life Style

When we think of office politics, the implication is usually malicious. Here are some tips, both applicable for staff and management, on how to deal with office politics.
Nov 21, 2017
10 tips on how to deal with office politics [VIDEO]
A survey of around 15,000 respondents revealed that more than 50% customers don't trust product reviews on e-commerce sites.
Nov 21, 2017
Most e-shoppers don't trust online reviews: Study [VIDEO]
A good handshake is an important tool in making the right first impression. Here's how to get it right no matter where in the world you are.
Nov 20, 2017
Handshake Etiquette: 10 keys to an impressive handshake [VIDEO]
Eating salads for losing weight? Here are 5 things you shouldn't put into it
Here is a list of tips to optimize your LinkedIn profile, helping more people discover you and promote your business.
Nov 17, 2017
10 tips to optimize your LinkedIn profile for more exposure [VIDEO]
Here's a look at the top highest pay packages commanded by corporate tycoons in India.
Nov 16, 2017
Meet India's 10 highest paid CEOs of 2017 [VIDEO]
Here's a list of important points you should know before you even start your new dream job in order to not get fired.
Nov 16, 2017
10 ways to not get fired from your dream job [VIDEO]
Having trouble in remembering things? New research explains how you can improve your memory
There is a set of office etiquette that an employee needs to follow in order to work according to what is morally and socially accepted. Here are five rules for exemplary office etiquette.
Nov 14, 2017
5 Office etiquette rules you need to know [VIDEO]
Would you use a $100,000 'Loo-uis Vuitton' toilet? Artist creates one of the most expensive toilets
Women are happier being single than men, reveals new study
This Australian vegan cafe is charging '18 % man tax' to highlight wage inequality
Don't keep television in your kids' bedroom: Researchers explain why!
Seven-year itch fact or fiction? Research shows when people are most likely to cheat on their partners
