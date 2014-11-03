Life Style
Check Out Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan's Different Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]
Hrithik-Katrina, Ranbir-Ranveer and Other Bollywood Celebrities who Ignore Each Other [PHOTOS]
Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning in Black at Stardust Cover Launch [PHOTOS]
Viral Hoax Alert: Craziest Stories People Believed [PHOTOS+VIDEO]
'Shuddhi', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Fast & Furious 7' and Other Films that Deepika Padukone Rejected [PHOTOS]
Introducing 'Ebola Handshake', Safest Way to Greet People in Affected Countries
Divine Presence? People Spot 'Jesus' in Cloud of Smoke during California Fire [VIDEO]
HP Takes on Smartwatch War with MB Chronowing
Birthday Special: Shah Rukh Khan Turns 49; Rare Photos of the 'Happy New Year' Actor
SRK, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Other Star Dads in Bollywood [PHOTOS]
From SRK to Tom Cruise, Most Romantic Proposals by Celebrities [PHOTOS]
How Many Years Will Bill Gates Take to Exhaust his Wealth if he Spends a Million Dollar a Day?
Amazon India to Launch Exclusive Kannada Store on Kannada Rajyotsava
Kumbh Mela 2015 to Get Hi-tech, Thanks to MIT Researchers and Ratan Tata
