Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Butter Naan, Tandoori Roti and Paneer Butter Masala made it to the list of top five most ordered items of 2017.
Dec 23, 2017
Life Style
Heard of 'Selfieccino'? Here's how you can sip on your selfie
Ladies! Forget birth control pills, because contraceptive gel for men is the new thing
With some creativity and advance planning, you can organize and plan a memorable family reunion that everyone will talk about for years.
Dec 22, 2017
10 tips to organize a successful family reunion [VIDEO]
David Beckham lookalike spends £20,000 on surgery to look like idol; claims it nearly killed him
Smoke weed everyday, says 70-year-old grandma who exchanged her pills for marijuana
Controlling anger is important, control it before it controls you. Here are some tips for keeping your cool and tame your temper.
Dec 21, 2017
Anger management: 10 tips to tame your temper [VIDEO]
Hip-hop is the only medicine you need? Study proves music's healing powers can be more effective
If you're just starting your career or hoping to move up, here are few things you should look for in a company that will lead to growth and happiness.
Dec 20, 2017
10 things you should look for in a company [VIDEO]
Model reveals she is about to lose second leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome
As the internet and social media has become a greater part of our lives, people are spending more time online. Here's a list of tips that will help you to stay safer online.
Dec 19, 2017
Top 10 effective tips to stay safe online [VIDEO]
Is junk food responsible for depression? Study reveals a strong link between the two
Cardi B suffers wardrobe malfunction: Spilling too much once again?
Lose weight OVERNIGHT: Try these 4 EASY food tips to lose inches while you sleep!
You can reduce your interview anxieties by knowing what to expect in your job interview. Here are few tips to stay focused during an interview and land that job you want.
Dec 18, 2017
10 tips to stay focused in a job interview [VIDEO]
