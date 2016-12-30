The Matharoo sisters, Kiranjot and Jyoti, accused of trying to extort and cyberbully Nigerian oil tycoon Femi Otedola through a sex-scandal website, have apologised in a video posted on YouTube.

The Toronto-based sisters, who have a substantial Instagram following, were accused of trying to blackmail Otedola by claiming that they had evidence of him cheating on his wife that they would post to the now defunct NaijaGistLive sex-scandal website.

A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:52am PST

Kiranjot and Jyoti styled themselves after the Kardashian sisters and travelled across the world in yachts and best of airlines, while living in top notch hotels. However, they ran into trouble after Otedola filed a case in Nigeria.

After being detained in Nigeria on charges of extortion and cyberbullying, the sisters have now apologised in a YouTube video.

The sisters apologised to Otedola and his family, saying that "the intention was not to hurt anyone or to be malicious. The intention was not to extort anyone." They also asserted, "We haven't received any money from this website."

The incident also garnered attention in Canada and they have also received "consular assistance."

Apart from Nigeria, the Matharoo sisters have also travelled to the United States, Bahamas, France and India, among others. In India, they have travelled to Agra to visit Taj Mahal, Ludhiana, New Delhi and Jaipur.

They showcase their life that includes blogging about food, travel, clothes, hotels and other luxury products. They use their fans on Instagram, Flickr and their blog Matropolitan to journal about their lives.

?? Bahamas | Snapchat jyotimatharoo & kiranmatharoo A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Nov 19, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

The number of products showcased in their social media could also be endorsements by the bloggers in return of which they receive sponsorships. Many travel bloggers are also invited by hotels and airlines to share their experience while using their services.

The last post on Matropolitan dates to December 9 after which they probably got embroiled in the controversy that rocked the nation in recent weeks.