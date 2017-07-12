The teaser of director Hanu Raghavapudi's Telugu movie LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) starring Nithiin, Megha Akash and Arjun Sarja has received rave reviews from the celebs and critics.

LIE is a romantic action thriller movie written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Nithiin has gone for a completely new avatar with Garibaldi style beard. His new look in the posters caught the attention of many and garnered a lot of curiosity about the movie which is set to hit the screens on August 11. The film is bankrolled by Ram, Gopichand Achanta and Anil Sunkara.

LIE's teaser was released on 14 Reels Entertainment's official YouTube channel on Tuesday evening. The 43-second video starts with a voice-over dialogue. Then it goes on to give a glimpse of the stylish avatars of Nithiin and Arjun Sarja, some action scenes, beautiful foreign locales and amazing background score.

The short video gives a faint idea of what the audience can expect from the movie. It has received 676,305 views, 24,632 thumbs up, 1,022 thumbs down and 1,354 comments in 12 hours. Several celebs took to Twitter to share their opinion on the movie. They shared that they are eagerly waiting for the release. Here are comments of some celebs and critics.

Nani: Like I expected from this team @hanurpudi @actor_nithiin @14reelsofficial Here's the terrific teaser of #LIE ..

Sai Dharam Tej: #LIETeaser super slick and stylish..... all the best to team #LIE @actor_nithiin @hanurpudi @akash_megha and @14reelsofficial

SS Karthikeya: Super stylish! Looks like @actor_nithiin and @hanurpudi are back with a blast in their own way!! Looking forward to this @14reelsofficial

Kona venkat: Heart racing teaser of LIE cheers to @actor_nithiin @hanurpudi @14reelsofficial @NeerajaKona @akarjunofficial sir

Harish Shankar: Very promising and excellent writing ,teaser looks stunning @actor_nithiin ,@hanurpudi

Sudheer Varma: Superb @hanurpudi loved it... And @actor_nithiin is looking too good

Hemanth Kumar CR: Just saw the teaser of #LIE. Had to remind myself that it's from the director of #AndhalaRakshasi. Whattey transformation @hanurpudi. Wow

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #LieTeaser is here. Looks very rich. @actor_nithiin rocks the bearded look. Really looking forward to the film.

Kaushik LM: #LIEteaser looks grand Well shot #LIE @actor_nithiin @akarjunofficial @hanurpudi @14reelsofficial