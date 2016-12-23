A Libyan plane with 118 people on board has landed in Malta in what Libyan Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called a "potential hijack situation." The Airbus A320 of Afriqiyah Airways was diverted on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport has informed that all flights have been cancelled or diverted until further notice.

Libyan Prime Minister Muscat posted a tweet saying that he has been informed of a potential hijack situation of an internal Libyan flight diverted to Malta. Reports state that security and emergency operations are at standby.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

According to the Times of Malta, a total of 111 passengers and a crew of seven members are on board the flight. The plane was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya.

Reports also suggest that one hijacker is on board the flight and claims to be in possession of a hand grenade. The hijacker, who reportedly claims to be pro-Gaddafi, has said that he is willing to let all the passengers go except for the crew if all his demands are met. It is, however, not yet known what the hijacker's demands are.

According to reports, the Libyan Transport Minister is currently negotiating with the hijacker.

The Opposition leader in Malta, Simon Busuttil, has also tweeted saying that he is following the news with grave concern.

Following news of plane hijacking with grave concern. My full cooperation to Govt to protect #Malta security and the safety of passengers. — Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) December 23, 2016

Six things to know about Afriqiyah Airways Afriqiyah Airways is Libya's national airline based in Tripoli International Airport.

It was supposed to merge with Libyan Airlines in 2010, but those plans were put on hold.

The Italian airline Blue Panorama jointly set up the airline with the Libyan government.

Due to the Libyan Civil War, all flight operations by Afriqiyah Airways were terminated on 17 March 2011. They began again in July 2012.

Afriqiyah Airways operates a small network to destinations in Northern Africa as well as Istanbul in Turkey.

The airline has suffered only one fatal accident when on May 12, 2010, Flight 771, an Airbus A330-202, flying from Johannesburg in South Africa to Tripoli crashed on approach to Tripoli airport. Eleven crew members and 93 passengers were killed. The sole survivor was a nine-year-old Dutch boy. It is unclear what the reason for the crash was, but it is most likely to have been pilot error in murky weather conditions.

More details of the incident are awaited.