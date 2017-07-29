All eyes are set on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is to be launched at an event in New York on August 23. It's an important one for Samsung, as the Galaxy Note 8 fiasco plagued the company's brand name. But that's not the only flagship launch enthusiasts must look forward to in the coming weeks.

LG is trying to make its presence felt in the flagship arena with the launch of V30 smartphone at the IFA 2017 press conference that it has confirmed to hold in Berlin on August 31. Now, there's some exclusive information shared by Android Authority that confirms launch and availability details of the LG V30 in different countries, including South Korea and Europe.

As per the report, citing an internal document shared by an unnamed source, LG will launch the V30 (codename JOAN) in Berlin on August 31 and the handset will go on sale in South Korea on September 15. The V30 smartphone will then be available for pre-orders in the U.S. September 17 onwards before it goes on sale on September 28.

LG V30 is also expected to be launched globally on September 28, but the document failed to mention which countries it includes. The report suggests the V30 will be the first handset to hit the European market. We are still deciphering the phone's availability in India.

LG has chosen IFA to launch the V30, but that's also around the same time Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8, which has already become the talk of the tinsel town. It is possible the LG V30's launch will be overshadowed by Samsung Galaxy Note 8's popularity.

But LG V30's specs might help push the company's 2017 flagship to the forefront. It is expected to come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with ultra-slim bezels, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM, dual camera setup at the back and a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging support.

LG V30 is also likely to boast military standard protection and borrow the advanced 13MP dual camera setup, dedicated DAC and customized video controls from the LG G6 smartphone.

LG, as usual, hasn't publicly confirmed anything on the lines of V30, but we expect to learn more in the upcoming days. Stay tuned for more.