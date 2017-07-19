LG's upcoming flagship phone, V30, has recently been spotted on Geekbench with impressive scores in both single-core and multi-core benchmark tests. Some of the key specifications of the flagship handset have also been confirmed in the latest Geekbench report, ahead of its highly-anticipated launch on August 31 at the IFA 2017.

The benchmark report confirms that the LG handset will be powered by an octa-core 1.9GHz Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, along the lines of other flagship phones like the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11. However, V30 faces stiff competition from Chinese smartphone makers with the likes of Xiaomi Mi 6 and OnePlus 5 which come with 6GB of RAM.

The additional RAM on the Mi 6 is clearly giving it an edge over LG V30 in the Geekbench tests, but the lead seems just marginal. To put it in other words, Xiaomi Mi 6 scored 1,902 points in the single-core test while LG V30 secured 1,899 points in the same test.

On the other hand, V30 outruns Mi 6 in the multi-core test with a score of 6,350 as opposed to the latter's score of 5,992. Galaxy S8 and S8+ take the top positions in both single-core and multi-core Geekbench tests as evident in the chart below:

In addition to the performance scores, the Geekbench report clearly confirms a bunch of specifications for LG V30. The V30 is expected to ship with a 5.7in Full Vision OLED display, 64GB of internal storage, 13MP primary camera, a non-removable 3,200mAh battery, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and run Android 7.1.2 out-of-the-box. The V30 is rated to survive up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, besides supporting wireless charging.