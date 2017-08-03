South Korean consumer electronics LG, earlier in the month confirmed to release the company's new flagship V30 in September. Now, probably, in a bid to attract fans and consumers, has revealed the device's display details.

LG V30 is confirmed to come with G6-like FullVision display technology, but the former's screen will be made of flexible P-OLED (Plastic-Organic Light Emitting Diode) and is more power efficient than the latter, which has LCD (Liquid Crystal Display).

"Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones. With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products," Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in a statement.

For those unaware, The LG proprietary FullVision display guarantees immersive and expansive visual experience on the compact smartphone. LG V30, which is expected to be come with massive 6.0-inch QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED screen, it will have 4.15 million pixels. One the key attributes that makes OLED trump over LCD is the superior image quality, which is capable of reproducing perfect black and colours with greater accuracy across a wider colour spectrum.

Further, the company has claimed to have implemented optimal image algorithms on this OLED display to deliver 148 percent of the sRGB colour space for digital images and 109 percent of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative)-P3 colour space for digital cinema.

Another notable advantage of OLED technology is operational response time, which is said to be tens of times faster than LCD. This accelerated response time effectively eliminates afterimages, an important consideration for action movies and VR. And with support for HDR10, watching compatible movies and videos on this display offers a rich viewing experience.

The company also teased the low-half of the V30's display panel confirming the device will come with Gorilla Glass 5 glass shield, very thin bezels around the edges and will not have any physical button at the bottom.

However, there is no word on whether the V30 will have a secondary screen like the V20 series. Rumour has it that V30 will have small dedicated display, but it will have slide-in/slide-out feature, unlike the V20, which has a static screen on top.

LG V30: What we know so far

6.0-inch LG V30 is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is also expected to boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, military standard protection and 6000-series Aluminium body.

LG V30 is slated to go on pre-order on September 17 and is expected to hit stores in US on September 28.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on LG products.